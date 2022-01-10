Chicken Salad Chicken Opens in Pasadena, Texas

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued string of developments in the greater Houston area with its newest restaurant in Pasadena, TX. The Pasadena restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 11th location in the greater Houston market and its 21st location in the State of Texas, with plans to open additional Texas locations later this year. Located at 5409 Crenshaw Rd, Chicken Salad Chick Pasadena will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, Jan. 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, Jan. 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special for their next visit.

Friday, Jan. 14 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

Saturday, Jan. 15 – The first 50 guest to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler.

The Pasadena restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Kim and Clarke Hayes of H7 EATS, LLC. The Houston locals were first introduced to the brand after hearing founder Stacy Brown’s story on NPR’s podcast How I Built This. Inspired by Stacy’s story, the Hayes jumped at the opportunity to join the fast-growing brand and opened their first restaurant in Pearland just last year. After receiving overwhelming support and encouragement from their community, they decided to open their second location in Pasadena. Today, as they celebrate their first anniversary with the brand, the Hayes are thrilled to welcome new guests and introduce Pasadena residents to Chicken Salad Chick’s flavorful, made-from-scratch menu.

“Over the past year, our love for Chicken Salad Chick has grown tremendously, and our dedication to serving others continues to flourish,” says Kim Hayes. “In our first year, we faced many challenges brought on by the pandemic, but it was the support of the Pearland community and Chicken Salad Chick team that carried us through. With their love for The Chick, our decision to open a second location came naturally, and we’re excited to not only continue our growth with the brand but create a new family of customers in the Pasadena community.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Pasadena will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.