    Chicken Salad Chicken Releases 'Deck the Holly' Holiday Flavor

    Industry News | November 8, 2021
    Chicken Salad Chick's Deck the Holly.
    Chicken Salad Chick
    This limited time flavor is great for a side dish, gourmet appetizer, or main course.

    Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual restaurant with a menu that features over 12 chicken salad variations, has just launched its exclusive holiday flavor – only available for a limited time. Appropriately named Deck the Holly, this holiday chicken salad takes Chicken Salad Chick cult-favorite, Holly Jalapeno, and adds cranberry for the perfect festive blend of sweet and spicy for the Christmas season!

    This limited time flavor is great for a side dish, gourmet appetizer or main course. Below are some creative ways consumers can use Deck the Holly at home:

    • Jalapeno Poppers featuring Deck the Holly provides just the right amount of sweet and spice for a party appetizer.
    • Lettuce Wraps with Deck the Holly are great as a starter or main dish
    • Any sandwich the family craves while you are on the go!
    • Charcuterie Board with chicken salad – bonus points for extra celery and carrots
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more