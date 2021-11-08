Chicken Salad Chicken Releases 'Deck the Holly' Holiday Flavor

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual restaurant with a menu that features over 12 chicken salad variations, has just launched its exclusive holiday flavor – only available for a limited time. Appropriately named Deck the Holly, this holiday chicken salad takes Chicken Salad Chick cult-favorite, Holly Jalapeno, and adds cranberry for the perfect festive blend of sweet and spicy for the Christmas season!
This limited time flavor is great for a side dish, gourmet appetizer or main course. Below are some creative ways consumers can use Deck the Holly at home:
- Jalapeno Poppers featuring Deck the Holly provides just the right amount of sweet and spice for a party appetizer.
- Lettuce Wraps with Deck the Holly are great as a starter or main dish
- Any sandwich the family craves while you are on the go!
- Charcuterie Board with chicken salad – bonus points for extra celery and carrots
