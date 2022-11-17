Chicken Salad Chicken Rolls Out 'Deck the Holly' LTO Flavor

Chicken Salad Chick is promoting a new Deck the Holly LTO flavor for the holidays.

Appropriately named Deck the Holly, this holiday chicken salad takes Chicken Salad Chick cult-favorite, Jalapeno Holly, and adds cranberry for the perfect festive blend of sweet and spicy for the Christmas season!

While stopping by their local Chick for a taste of Deck the Holly, customers can also pick up a “Giving Card” to help raise funds for local food charities and cure childhood cancer.