Chicken Salad Chick's Fall Menu Returns

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept with over 220 locations, is bringing back its fall menu with seasonal favorites starting today, Monday, August 29 and available through October.

Pumpkin-loving guests and sweater weather fans can look forward to visiting their local Chicken Salad Chick location to enjoy seasonal offerings including Chicken Poblano Soup, Seasonal Spinach Salad, and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Additionally, guests will be able to purchase new Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies for Chicken Salad Chick’s Cookies for a CURE promotion to raise money for childhood cancer research during September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.