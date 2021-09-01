Chicken Shack Chooses Mobivity to Fuel Franchise Growth

Mobivity Holdings Corp., a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that Chicken Shack, with locations across Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, has selected Mobivity SmartMessage to help fuel the franchise’s continued growth.



“We are on track to continue opening more locations and adding a text message marketing program will help support those new franchisees with an immediate subscriber base – in addition to helping all of our locations drive more visits and orders,” says Jonathan Vitt, Managing Director of Chicken Shack. “Ease of use was critically important to our selection of Mobivity’s platform – both for the program start up and for ongoing use by our franchisees. We are excited to be able to quickly connect with guests and alert them to new promotions and offers via SMS.”



New franchisees can use Mobivity SmartMessage to announce new stores with a call-to-action short code that helps build a pre-opening subscriber base for an immediate target audience. Chicken Shack franchisees can also help cross promote use of the Grubbrr self-service kiosks which have helped Chicken Shack increase order amounts.



“We’ve been impressed with Chicken Shack’s growth and tech-driven approach to marketing and operations and are excited to welcome them on to the Mobivity platform,” says Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO. “Being able to tap into the value of its customers’ first-party data through an owned media channel will enable Chicken Shack to connect more frequently with guests to drive guest frequency and spend.”



Mobivity SmartMessage with patented Trusted Redemption technology is a part of Mobivity’s highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate wide and at the local franchise level.