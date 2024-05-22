Chicken tenders are an American favorite — crispy, juicy and beloved by diners of all ages. This summer, Baltimoreans will be introduced to a delicious menu of chicken tender combos, Chicken Sandos, craft cocktails and beers, with the new CHX restaurant celebrating its grand opening.

The new restaurant, pronounced “Chicks,” will be located at 1724 Whetstone Way, along McHenry Row in Baltimore’s historic Locust Point neighborhood.

Featured on the streamlined menu are 3, 4 and 6-piece chicken tender combos — each of which comes with the brand’s exclusive, chef-crafted honey buttermilk biscuit, Cajun vinaigrette slaw, crinkle-cut fries and CHX’s signature sauce. Additional options include uniquely tasty Chicken Sandos, as well as craft cocktails and beer.

Founders Shawn Edwards and Frederick Huballa are excited to introduce their CHX concept to Baltimore.

“We can’t wait to become a part of the Baltimore community,” says Edwards. “It’s our honor to bring our unique and craveable chicken tender combos to ‘Charm City!’”

Huballa adds: “Our grand opening is weeks away, and our team is ready and excited to open the doors and greet our guests with the best chicken tenders they’ve ever had!”