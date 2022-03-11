Chicken + Whiskey to Debut in Northern Virginia

The District’s best Peruvian Chicken is coming to Northern Virginia.

Chicken + Whiskey, a popular fast casual concept in DC’s Logan Circle neighborhood, is joining the Northern Virginia restaurant scene with a new location at Clarendon Square, a Class A office building owned and managed by Carr Properties. The rotisserie chicken joint and whiskey bar will open in a 5708 sq ft space at the end of 2022.

Since 2017, Chicken + Whiskey has been beloved for serving up authentic South American food that’s good, fast, and cheap. The concept features a menu created by critically acclaimed Chef Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Imperfecto, and Immigrant Food), who makes magic in the kitchen with his slow roasted pollo ala brasa, scratch-made sangüiches, salads and sides. The fun continues when you step into a “kick ass” bar, with 99 incredible whiskeys, seasonal scratch cocktails, and a curated music program created by co-founder and former DJ, Chuck Koch.

“We’ve had our eye on this area for quite some time...but the pandemic set us back. Now we’re ready and the vibrant neighborhood of Clarendon is ready too,” says Des Reilly, managing principal of SRG, operator of Chicken + Whiskey. “Our top-notch culinary program and kickass whiskey bar creates an unbeatable experience. Throw in some great music and a fun vibe and you’ve got a recipe for success. And since our motto is “good, fast, cheap and fun”, guests will keep coming back for more.”

Chicken + Whiskey will be located on the ground floor of Carr Properties’ Clarendon Square office building (3033 Wilson Boulevard), which is centrally located in the Clarendon neighborhood just one block from the Metro station.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chicken + Whiskey to Clarendon Square, offering both our building customers and the surrounding neighborhood an exciting and highly acclaimed fast casual option,” said Jackson Prentice, Carr Properties’ Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management. “With the addition of Chicken + Whiskey at Clarendon Square, the building now offers a wide range of dining options and further supports our goal of seamlessly integrating food and beverage into our buildings.”

Chicken + Whiskey Clarendon marks the fourth location for this growing concept. In addition to the original 14th location, Chicken + Whiskey will open two more stores in 2022 at The Mall in Columbia, MD in March, and the Ballpark District of DC in May.