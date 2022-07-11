Chickie’s & Pete’s Hosting Crabfries Week from July 11 to 15

Chickie’s & Pete’s will be taking their annual celebration of Crabfries to new heights this year as they introduce Crabfries Week from Monday, July 11 through July 15. As is their 8-year tradition, all sales from $1 Crabfries orders on Wednesday, July 13, will be donated to The Fraternal Order of Police Survivor Fund.

“We are back bigger than ever this year with one of our favorite Chickie’s & Pete’s traditions, Crabfries for Heroes, benefitting the FOP Survivor Fund. It’s an honor to be able to give back to such a great organization,” says Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman, and CEO of Chickie’s & Pete’s.

2022 marks the first year Chickie’s & Pete’s will be officially returning with their $1 Crabfries promotion on Wednesday, July 13th, since the COVID-19 pandemic. In celebration of its return, Chickie’s & Pete’s will be extending their typical one-day promotion to an entire week of festivities surrounding their World Famous Crabfries.

“We are very excited about the return of the Crabfries for Heroes event,” adds John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. “While the last few years have been difficult for everyone, we have continued to go to Pete and Chickie’s & Pete’s for help when we needed it, and we have never been turned away. In fact, we are always embraced. This man and his team live their lives by being a part of our community every day and supporting our officers day in and day out.”

Below is a list of events to celebrate Crabfries Week:

Monday, July 11 - $1,000 Social Media Giveaway - 10 lucky winners will be named! Follow @chickiesandpetes on Instagram to win.

Tuesday, July 12 - Build-Your-Own-Crabfries! Guests will have the chance to create their own Crabfries dish by adding popular menu add-on items.

Wednesday, July 13 - $1 Crabfries and $5 Personal Pitchers with proceeds benefiting the FOP Survivor Fund.

Thursday, July 14 - Spot the Crabfries Express - The famous food truck will be visiting Philly landmarks to distribute free Crabfries. Track the location via Instagram @chickiesandpetes.

Friday, July 15 - All locations will be launching brand new Happy Hour specials!

The FOP Survivors Fund is a non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, PA, that raises money for families of Philadelphia Police Officers who have been tragically injured or who have passed away in the line of duty. Chickie’s & Pete’s were able to donate over $125,000 to the FOP Survivors Fund thanks to the monumental success of their event.