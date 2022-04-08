Chick’nCone to Debut First Oklahoma Store

Chick’nCone – the fast-craft restaurant concept famous for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in freshly made waffle cones – announced the grand opening of the brand’s first Oklahoma location on April 23. Located in the Tulsa suburb of Jenks at 807 E. A St., the new restaurant is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Kristopher and Stephanie McClanahan.

With previous restaurant experience already under their belts, the new Jenks Chick’nCone location is the first that the McClanahans intend on opening in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future. Originally intrigued by Chick’nCone’s franchise-ready business model and the fun culture surrounding the brand, the couple decided to pursue opening up their own location and is currently looking for ways to play a bigger role in the Jenks community.

“We are thrilled to bring this new and exciting concept to the local Jenks community,” says Kristopher McClanahan. “Jenks is a popular area and with our new restaurant located next to the riverwalk and aquarium, we can’t wait to turn it into a local favorite.”

Chick’nCone’s national success can be attributed to its unique menu offerings and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. The brand has been able to create an entirely new category of menu items, transforming the familiar comfort food of chicken and waffles into its photo-worthy and on-the-go staple. Since its founding in 2014, Chick’nCone has been praised for its natural ability to be showcased on social media. Its concise, yet scalable menu, does not necessitate the need for large retail space, allowing for creative opportunities to grow and innovate into the future.

“We can’t wait to begin building relationships with local community organizations and provide each and every guest with a positive experience that keeps them coming back for more,” says Kristopher McClanahan.

The opening of the Jenks location comes during a time of continued national growth for the brand as it targets new territories and seeks expansion in existing ones.