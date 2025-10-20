Chili Shack—a Denver born-and-based restaurant brand known for mixing Mexican-American flavors with a heavy dose of green chili—has announced the launch of its franchise opportunity and plans to expand across the United States.

With six corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout the Denver metro area, Chili Shack has set its sights on opening as many as 100 new locations across the country in the next several years. The growth will be achieved through both single- and multi-unit franchising, initially targeting select markets throughout other parts of Colorado, as well as Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Meanwhile, a seventh corporate-owned restaurant is scheduled to open in Las Vegas on October 25, marking the brand’s official expansion outside of Denver.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce the Chili Shack franchise opportunity and expand our footprint beyond our home state of Colorado,” said founder and CEO Abraham Olivas. “Anchored by the quality, value, authentic menu offerings, and overall guest experience that has defined us to this point, we’re perfectly positioned to differentiate ourselves in the thriving Mexican dining segment and look to the future with great enthusiasm.”

Founded in 2020, Chili Shack was the realization of a lifelong dream for Abraham Olivas. From a young age, he found joy in the kitchen, cooking alongside his parents, especially his father, Ramon Olivas, a professional chef of over 20 years. Surrounded by the rich aromas of authentic Mexican cuisine, Olivas’ passion for cooking was sparked early and never faded. He became known among friends and family for his delicious, home-cooked dishes that brought people together. After building a successful landscaping company, Olivas used the profits to open his very first Chili Shack restaurant in Lakewood, Colorado—a heartfelt tribute to his roots, his family, and the joy of sharing bold, comforting food with the community.

Today, Chili Shack has built a cult following for its crave-worthy creations. Customers can find meal options across multiple day parts, including fully customizable burritos, various grilled tacos and quesadillas, Southwest-inspired burgers, hearty enchilada plates, loaded fries, and other street-style favorites. The soul of the menu is Chili Shack’s signature green chili—a rich, flavorful staple that brings every dish to life with its perfect balance of heat, spice, and tradition.

With most favorites costing between $10–$16, it’s comfort food without the sticker shock.

“Whether you’re stopping in for breakfast, a late-night bite, or just craving something satisfying, we guarantee something for every appetite. Chili Shack is your go-to spot for fast, flavorful food made with quality ingredients and a whole lot of soul,” added Olivas. “Come hungry—leave happy.”

To augment the company’s growth, Chili Shack is looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing Mexican restaurant industry. Including a franchise fee of $65,000, the total investment to open a 2,400 square-foot restaurant ranges from $254,500 to $574,600. Each restaurant typically seats about 25-40 guests and employs as many as 10 people.

“Chili Shack is more than just great food—it’s a brand on the rise, with a bold vision and a business model designed for growth,” said Chili Shack’s Chief Technology Officer and brand spokesperson Claudio Garcia. “This is a unique opportunity to join us at the beginning of our journey and help shape the future of a standout concept in the fast-casual space.”