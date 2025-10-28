Chili Shack—the popular Denver, Colorado-based chain known for its Mexican-American fare smothered in green chili—has opened its very first out-of-state location in Downtown Las Vegas.

The new restaurant marks a major milestone in Chili Shack’s journey from a hometown favorite to a growing culinary force. With its signature lineup of customizable burritos, grilled tacos, quesadillas, enchilada plates, Southwest-inspired burgers, and more, the brand is ready to win over a whole new crowd in the heart of Vegas.

“Opening our first restaurant outside of Colorado in downtown Las Vegas is more than a milestone—it just makes sense,” said Chili Shack founder and CEO Abraham Olivas. “Vegas is a city built on bold flavor and big energy, and that’s exactly what Chili Shack brings to the table. We’ve had fans from Nevada making the trip to Colorado just to get a taste, and now we’re bringing the heat straight to them. Downtown Las Vegas is a hub of culture, creativity, and hustle—the perfect fit for our growing brand.”

Mexican Flavor Meets Las Vegas Flair

Chili Shack offers a bold, comfort‑food driven menu that has drawn a devoted following for its fully customizable burritos, grilled tacos, quesadillas, enchilada plates, Southwest-inspired burgers, loaded fries, and other street-style favorites. The soul of the menu is the chain’s signature green chili, which brings every dish to life with a perfect balance of heat, spice, and flavor.

The menu doesn’t just stop there. Chili Shack also dishes out crispy tortilla chips paired with a trio of irresistible sides (salsa, queso, and guacamole), as well as “take home items” like beans, rice, salsa, red chili, green chili, and chicharrones that are available in cups, pints, quarts, and even gallons.

“Whether you’re stopping in for breakfast, a late-night bite, or just craving something satisfying, we guarantee something for every appetite,” said Olivas, noting that most items cost between $10 and $16.

In addition to serving authentic Mexican food to all patrons and green chili enthusiasts, the new Las Vegas restaurant delivers a welcoming and lively atmosphere that celebrates the vibrant spirit of the city itself. Adding a creative touch to the 2,400 square foot space, Chili Shack showcases stunning artwork featuring Las Vegas icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley—paying homage to the city’s timeless charm.

Vegas Debut Kicks Off Nationwide Expansion

The Las Vegas opening not only signifies Chili Shack’s entry into a vibrant new market but also serves as a taste of what’s to come as the company scales its footprint across the United States.

With six corporate-owned restaurants now open and operating in the Denver metro area and Las Vegas, Chili Shack recently announced plans to open as many as 100 new locations across the country in the next several years. The growth will be achieved through both single- and multi-unit franchising, initially targeting select markets throughout Colorado, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and New Mexico.