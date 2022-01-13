Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Announces Construction of First Texas Store

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N), the made-to-order nitrogen ice cream pioneer, announced today the construction and build out of its first store ever in Texas. The new Ft. Worth Chill-N is set to open in the next several months at 2473 South Hulen Street in the Stonegate Crossing shopping plaza just down from Trader Joe’s. The Ft. Worth Chill-N is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Harold Gernsbacher.

“We’re ice cream, yogurt, alternative milk, and toppings loving locals that live and breathe Ft. Worth,” says Gernsbacher, owner of Ft. Worth Chill-N. “I knew as soon as I tried Chill-N for the first time, I had to bring that authentic, rich, creamy, and made-from-scratch liquid nitrogen ice cream straight back to our community. One of the biggest differentiators for us will be our super diverse menu and the ability to see your ice cream being made right before your eyes with the freshest ingredients. From local families to students at Texas Christian University and other surrounding schools, office workers, or anyone just craving great ice cream – there is something for everyone at Chill-N. In fact, you could eat Chill-N every day for a month and get something different each time.”

Gernsbacher plans to hire about 15 new employees for his first store. This new store will reflect Chill-N’s new prototype that accentuates design and operational enhancements such as a strong focus on consumer and back-end technology, delivery, and milk alternatives, while highlighting a softer color palette, more lighting, and a modern edge to boost the customer experience.

“We’re getting closer to opening and we can’t wait to start serving our community” says Gernsbacher. “Chill-N is a brand that believes the best businesses are the ones that give back and that is absolutely what we intend to do. Ft. Worth is and always has been a community that thrives when we work together and we’re going to do our part. When we learned that Chill-N was interested in expanding to Texas, we jumped at the opportunity to serve the best scratch-made ice cream around with my friends and family by my side.”

For nearly a decade, Chill-N has drawn in crowds for its hand-made ice cream rooted in a tradition of cool, fresh, and fast with a generous dash of hospitality. Today, that set of core values, along with its tradition of quality, variety, and experience, still determines its direction and has kept the brand on solid footing, even during the height of the pandemic.

“There is something classic and quintessential about Chill-N that everyone can relate to,” says Daniel Golik, founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “Almost everyone can relate to Chill-N because people are driven by an emotional connection to our authenticity – it’s very strong and powerful. Ice cream remains a feel-good proposition and we’re thrilled that Harold has joined our team to introduce Ft. Worth to Chill-N. We can’t wait to get started and spread our Fresh In A FlashTM approach to the region.”

Here’s how Chill-N works: customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (milk, yogurt, sorbet, or alt-milk option – coconut, almond, or oat) and then any one of our delicious flavors like dulce de leche, Nutella, strawberry and other amazing options. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings including candies, cookies and cereal, fresh fruit, sauces, nuts, and even fresh brewed Cuban coffee – because, of course, our Miami roots. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order, and flash frozen on the spot using liquid nitrogen at a startling -320∞ Fahrenheit. Chill-N’s unique freezing process results in a fresh ice cream that is ridiculously rich and decadently creamy. Chill-N continues to be a family run nitrogen ice cream business and uses locally sourced products and ingredients. Since its inception in 2012, Chill-N has become famous for its unique flavors and combinations. Furthermore, the brand’s proprietary software, hardware and technology allows Chill-N to rapidly produce large quantities of ice cream without sacrificing consistency or individuality.

“We are very excited about our growth and Harold’s background in the restaurant industry along with his strong local connections are exactly what we are looking for in franchisees,” says David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N. “We are also opening stores in San Antonio and feel that Texas will be a great market for our future expansion.”

The new Ft. Worth Chill-N will be located at 2473 South Hulen Street, Ft. Worth, TX 76109. The store will be open in the next several months and will operate Monday – Sunday.