Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N) announced a sweet celebration in honor of National Ice Cream Month this July. To mark this special occasion, each of Chill-N’s 10 locations across South Florida and across the country will be giving one lucky guest FREE ice cream for a year through an in-store month-long raffle. The grand prize winners will be announced on July 21st, National Ice Cream Day.

To enter, guests simply need to sign up for Chill-N’s free loyalty club, if not a member already. Names are automatically entered into the contest once a member of the loyalty program and the winner at each location will receive a small ice cream with two mix-ins once a week for an entire year.

Raffle Details:

● Sign-Up Period: July 1st – July 20th

● Winner Announcement: July 21st (National Ice Cream Day)

● Prize: One small ice cream with two mix-ins per week for a year

● Eligibility: One entry per customer

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and what better way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month than by giving back to our loyal fans,” says David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “We’re excited to see the joy this raffle brings and to share our unique, delicious ice cream experience with even more people.”

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is renowned for its fresh, made-to-order flash-frozen ice cream, which provides a rich, creamy texture unlike any other. Guests can customize their ice cream with a variety of bases, including milk, yogurt or alt-milk options like coconut, almond or oat, and choose from an array of Mix-N’s such as candies, cookies, fruits and sauces.