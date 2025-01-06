Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N), the flash-frozen nitrogen ice cream franchise, is closing 2024 strong. The brand has continued its steady growth by opening two new locations, expanding its product offerings and innovating to meet changing consumer preferences.

“In light of the challenges many small brands are facing today, we are incredibly proud to have opened multiple new stores this year,” said CEO David Leonardo. “One of the things that I’m most proud of in terms of the store openings is that one of those was from an existing franchisee. It’s always a good sign when existing franchisees come back into the system and want to keep growing. We’re now starting to see the first wave of franchisees who opened their first stores come back and want to open more stores.”

The location opened by an existing franchisee was in Orlando, Florida. The other new Chill-N location opened in 2024 was in Bluffton, South Carolina, marking an exciting entrance into a new state.

The brand also celebrated the addition of several new stores to its development pipeline, reflecting ongoing interest from potential franchisees. This success underscores the attractiveness of Chill-N’s investment model, which has become even more appealing thanks to innovative efforts to reduce store opening costs. A recent conversion opportunity allowed a new store to open for as little as $300,000 — significantly below the typical investment.

Chill-N has remained at the forefront of meeting evolving consumer preferences by expanding its vegan and dietary-friendly offerings. In 2024, the brand tested a macadamia nut-based option, which is vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free — even avoiding alternative sugars. Following strong customer feedback, this base will roll out across more locations in early 2025.

“One of the things we learned this year is that, although we have a no-sugar-added base that’s gotten pretty popular, there are still some people that want no alternative sugars in it, either due to dietary restrictions, allergies or other reasons,” said Leonardo. “The macadamia base has

gotten a lot of positive feedback and we’re going to be rolling that out throughout more of our stores.”

Additionally, Chill-N made its fresh, customizable ice cream available nationwide with the launch of a mail-order service. Customers across the continental U.S. can now enjoy tailor-made treats, accommodating specific dietary restrictions like dairy-free or gluten-free options.

“We’re proud to be the only ice cream brand that offers freshly made, custom ice cream shipped directly to customers,” said Leonardo. “This service opens new doors for people who previously couldn’t enjoy fresh, premium ice cream due to dietary limitations or geographic barriers.”

To enhance the customer experience, Chill-N successfully relaunched its website in 2024. The revamped platform improves navigation and streamlines ordering through delivery partners — a critical move as delivery continues to be a growing part of the business.

Building on this year’s success, Chill-N aims to maintain its pace of two-to-four new store openings annually while focusing on signing new franchise deals in key Florida markets, including Tampa and the Tri-County area of South Florida. The brand is also committed to supporting existing markets, with several franchisees preparing to open their second locations.

Chill-N’s business model and strong support system make it a great opportunity for individuals seeking a proven franchise model with strong growth potential, whether they are experienced restaurateurs or first-time entrepreneurs looking for hands-on guidance and a supportive network.

“The ideal Chill-N franchisee candidate is someone who understands hospitality and has experience in the restaurant business, as they excel within our brand due to their customer service skills,” said Leonardo. “However, we’re also seeing growth among younger entrepreneurs, particularly millennials, whose parents often support their ventures financially. Chill-N offers an excellent entry point for first-time entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive operations manual, hands-on support and a team to back them up.”