Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Introduces Seasonal Spring Flavors

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N) has a flavor for any preference or mood and just in time for spring, which has sprung early across South Florida. All Chill-N shops are ready to offer a well-deserved treat after a long day or for a gathering with family and friends with Chill-N’s limited-edition flavors include: guava and cream cheese, pistachio, and tres leches flavors are sure to make this spring the sweetest yet.

“Let’s face it,we can all use a break after the last few years and ice cream can help with that,” says Daniel Golik, founder of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “Chill-N has and will always be a neighborhood gathering spot, so we wanted to make sure this spring was a touch sweeter with our limited-edition seasonal spring flavors that we transform into ice cream right in front of your eyes.”

Here’s how Chill-N works: customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (milk, yogurt, sorbet, or alt-milk option – coconut, almond, or oat) and then any one of our delicious spring flavors like tres leches, pistachio, or guava and cream cheese – made with ruby red guava chunks, cream cheese, guava marmalade, and crispy Maria cookies. Then the fun begins with the addition of premium toppings including candies, cookies and cereal, fresh fruit, sauces, nuts, and even fresh brewed Cuban coffee – because, of course, our Miami roots. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order, and flash frozen on the spot using liquid nitrogen at a startling -320° Fahrenheit. Chill-N’s unique freezing process results in a fresh ice cream that is ridiculously rich and decadently creamy.

Chill-N continues to be a family run nitrogen ice cream business and uses locally sourced products and ingredients. Since its inception in 2012, Chill-N has become famous for its unique flavors and combinations. Furthermore, the brand’s proprietary software, hardware and technology allows Chill-N to rapidly produce large quantities of ice cream without sacrificing consistency or individuality.

“Chill-N loves mixing it up and having a little fun with our flavors – especially as the seasons change,” adds Golik. “Our spring lineup is an ice cream lover’s dream come true. From our original shop in Pinecrest to Coconut Grove, South Beach, Aventura, Coral Springs and beyond – Chill-N has got you covered with fresh and delicious new flavors.”