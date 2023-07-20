Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Opening in Pembroke Pines on July 22

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream announced that it will be opening its newest South Florida location in Pembroke Pines this Saturday, July 22. Located at 16024 Pines Blvd., Suite 105, the new Chill-N is owned by new franchisee Rafael Mesa Rodriguez. In celebration of its grand opening, the Pembroke Pines shop will be giving away free small ice creams with two Mix-N’s on Saturday, July 22 from 1 to 11 p.m. (limit one free ice cream per guest).

Chill-N Pembroke Pines is a family owned and operated business. Owner Rafael Mesa Rodriguez is a national of the Dominican Republic and dual citizen of the United States. His brother, Edward Chestaro, will be overseeing day-to-day operations of the new shop. Chestaro, who recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in advertising and branding, committed several months of training for Chill-N in Miami and is looking forward to leveraging his education to help drive marketing and social media strategy for the Pembroke Pines shop. Rodriguez signed a two-unit franchise agreement with Chill-N and plans to open a second location in Doral in the coming years.

“We have been fans of Chill-N for quite some time and are so happy to finally be opening our own shop in Pembroke Pines,” says Rafael Mesa Rodriguez, owner of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Pembroke Pines. “Chill-N’s ice cream is easy to fall in love with, with infinite flavor combinations and mesmerizing clouds produced from the liquid nitrogen – it’s an experience for both the taste buds and the eyes. Come check us out this Saturday.”

Here’s how Chill-N works: customers choose a portion size, then an ice cream base (milk, yogurt, or alt-milk option – coconut, almond, or oat) and then a flavor. Then the fun begins with the addition of Mix-N’s: premium toppings including candies, cookies and cereal, fresh fruit, sauces, nuts, and more. Each scoop of ice cream is hand-crafted to order, and flash frozen on the spot using liquid nitrogen at a startling -320° Fahrenheit. Chill-N’s unique freezing process results in a fresh ice cream that is ridiculously rich and decadently creamy.

“Coming from a Dominican family myself, it brings me so much joy to see Dominican nationals investing in our brand,” said David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream. “We are extremely excited to welcome Rafael and Edward to our Chill-N family and look forward to serving up our nitrogen-infused ice cream to the Pembroke Pines community for many years to come."

Since opening its first location in the Village of Pinecrest in Miami 10 years ago, Chill-N has developed a cult-like following and was recently voted Best Ice Cream in Miami by Miami New Times. The brand is continuing to grow its footprint throughout its home state of Florida with additional locations planned for the Orlando metro area later this year. Chill-N will also open its first-ever South Carolina shop in Bluffton by year-end.

Chill-N’s ongoing commitment to innovation has consistently positioned it as a standout concept within its category and as a profitable franchise opportunity. The brand recently rolled out new in-shop technology that includes an automated base dispenser, eliminating the need for hand-pouring, which has increased labor efficiency and reduced overall waste.

The new Pembroke Pines Chill-N is open Mondays – Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.