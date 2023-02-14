Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream Reports One of Best Years to Date

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N), a made-to-order nitrogen ice cream pioneer, is reporting 2022 as one of the most successful years in its 10-year history where it achieved a 19 and 7.2 percent increase in year-over-year systemwide sales and same-store sales, respectively. This marked the fourth consecutive year that the brand experienced positive sales growth. Chill-N also made entry into Texas for the first time in 2022, opening shops in San Antonio and Fort Worth, as well as expanded its South Florida footprint, opening up a franchise location in Pompano Beach.

“2022 marked Chill-N’s 10th anniversary and it was a banner year for our brand,” says David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N. “We saw tremendous success in all areas of our business – from system sales to an uptick in off-premises. We’re excited by the momentum we achieved last year and look forward to accelerating it in 2023 and beyond.”

In addition to Chill-N’s impressive sales and growth performance, the brand signed four franchise agreements in 2022 which will expand its footprint into three new states in the coming years: South Carolina, Georgia and New Jersey. The first of these four new locations is planned for Morris Township, New Jersey and is projected to open before the end of the year. Chill-N also plans to open at least three other shops in 2023, including its first-ever Tennessee location in Nashville as well as its first-ever location in Orlando, Florida. The brand will continue with its South Florida expansion as well, with a new location planned for Pembroke Pines set to open in April. The Pembroke Pines location will showcase Chill-N’s newest prototype, featuring a new nitrogen system which has allowed the brand to reduce its investment to open a store by 20% and increased production efficiency.

Since opening its first location in the Village of Pinecrest in Miami 10 years ago, Chill-N has developed a cult-like following that has fueled the brand’s compounding growth and success. Chill-N has steadily grown its footprint to nearly a dozen shops in high-demand markets and has the unique distinction of never closing a franchise location. The brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation has consistently positioned it as a standout concept within its category and as a profitable franchise opportunity. The brand recently rolled out new in-shop technology that includes an automated base dispenser, eliminating the need for hand-pouring, which has increased labor efficiency and reduced overall waste. Chill-N also saw a significant increase in its delivery business; delivery now accounts for approximately 25 percent of overall sales, a drastic increase from 9 percent in 2019.

“At Chill-N, we have perfected the recipe for our nitrogen-infused products but that never deters us from refining systems and processes that will increase efficiency and profitability for our franchisees, while ensuring our loyal customers the best experience possible,” adds Daniel Golik, founder of Chill-N. “Looking back at the past decade, it has been incredible to see just how far we’ve come and we’re looking forward to the next 10 years and the 10 after that.”