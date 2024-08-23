Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream (Chill-N) is excited to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26 by offering a special treat for your four-legged friends and their owners. In honor of this “pawsome” day, all of Chill-N’s locations will be giving out free pup cups to dogs, and their owners will receive 50 percent off their own ice cream purchase.

This special offer is the perfect way to enjoy a day out with your furry companion. Each pup cup is crafted with care, ensuring a safe and delicious treat for your dog. Meanwhile, owners can indulge in their favorite Chill-N creation at a fantastic discount.

Offer Details:

● Date: August 26, National Dog Day

● Pup Cup: Free for all canine guests

● Owner Discount: 50 percent off one ice cream (up to a large size, with up to two mix-ins)

● Limitations: Discount applies to one ice cream per dog; families or groups with multiple people will receive one discount per dog.

“We know how much our guests love their pets, and we wanted to create a special way to celebrate National Dog Day together,” said David Leonardo, CEO of Chill-N. “This day is all about bringing joy to our community, both two-legged and four-legged alike, and we’re thrilled to offer a sweet treat for everyone.”

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream is known for its fresh, made-to-order flash-frozen ice cream, which provides a rich, creamy texture unlike any other. Guests can customize their ice cream with a variety of bases, including milk, yogurt, or alt-milk options like coconut, almond or oat, and choose from an array of Mix-N’s such as candies, cookies, fruits and sauces.