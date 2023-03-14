Chip City Cookies Headed to Tribeca on March 17

Chip City Cookies is opening a new location in Tribeca on March 17. The new store marks the brand’s 13th opening in its home market of New York City.

The new Chip City location, which is located at 325 Greenwich St., New York, NY 10013 is the latest addition to the brand’s growing footprint as it plans to cross 40 open units by the end of 2023 and strengthen its position in the competitive cookie segment.

Born in Astoria, Queens in 2017, Chip City Cookies began as a hobby between childhood friends Peter Phillips and Theodore Gailas, as the duo challenged each other on who could make the best cookie. A small storefront, some equipment and a dream led the entrepreneurial team to open store one. Now, they’re taking on development across the boroughs of New York City.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Tribeca,” says Phillips. “This opening is another incredible step forward for the brand and the business mission we have — to make communities smile through the quality of our products and to make our employees feel purpose in their communities.”

Today, Chip City now has 18 locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, entered New Jersey in January of this year, and has plans to enter into new markets in 2023, including Miami, Boston and Washington, D.C.

The brand rotates more than forty unique flavors every year, such as Peanut Butter & Jelly, the Everything Cookie, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, S’Mores, Lemon Berry, the Cannoli Cookie and more. Each week, the menu changes to offer classic flavors and seasonal varieties.

In 2022, Chip City received a $10 million investment from Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), the growth equity fund associated with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). The investment will be used to support the brand’s multi-state expansion and growth of its direct-to-consumer business, bolstered by its ship-anywhere partnership with Uber Eats.