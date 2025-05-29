Chip City Cookies, NYC’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie brand known for their oversized gooey cookies and innovative flavors, is excited to introduce… CEREAL WEEK.

Available from Fri, May 30 – Thurs, June 5 at all 45+ Chip City Cookies locations (NY, NJ, IL, PA, FL, CT, VA, MA, MD, etc.) you’ll get to enjoy…

  • Cap’n Crunch
  • Frootie Crunch
  • Cocoa Crunch
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch

For those looking for milky classics…

  • Lucky Charms
  • Oatmeal Cream Thinwich
  • Teddi Freddi
  • Chocolate Chip

What else? Breakfast specials on Fri, May 30 and Sat, May 31, include the…

  • New Blueberry Waffle Cookie
  • Glazed Cinnamon Doughnut Cookie
