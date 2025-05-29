Chip City Cookies, NYC’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie brand known for their oversized gooey cookies and innovative flavors, is excited to introduce… CEREAL WEEK.
Available from Fri, May 30 – Thurs, June 5 at all 45+ Chip City Cookies locations (NY, NJ, IL, PA, FL, CT, VA, MA, MD, etc.) you’ll get to enjoy…
- Cap’n Crunch
- Frootie Crunch
- Cocoa Crunch
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
For those looking for milky classics…
- Lucky Charms
- Oatmeal Cream Thinwich
- Teddi Freddi
- Chocolate Chip
What else? Breakfast specials on Fri, May 30 and Sat, May 31, include the…
- New Blueberry Waffle Cookie
- Glazed Cinnamon Doughnut Cookie