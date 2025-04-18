Chip City Cookies, NYC’s fastest-growing gourmet cookie brand known for their oversized gooey cookies and innovative flavors, is excited to introduce its latest limited-edition creation just in time for National Pretzel Day … the Chocolate Chip Cretzel.

This mouthwatering mashup combines a buttery, flaky croissant with a crunchy pretzel layer, stuffed with rich chocolate chip cookie dough baked to golden perfection, and finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. The Chocolate Chip Cretzel will be available for two days only—Saturday, April 26 (National Pretzel Day) and Sunday, April 27—at all 45 Chip City Cookies locations (NY, NJ, IL, PA, FL, CT, VA, MA, MD, etc.) for $7.00 each (+ tax).