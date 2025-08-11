Chip City is collaborating with Pringles to create a limited-edition Pringlicious Cookie. This special sweet and salty treat features a sugar cookie mixed with milk chocolate chips and caramel bits, drizzled with dark chocolate ganache and salted caramel sauce, sprinkled with crushed Pringles Original and sea salt.

Originally launched as a limited-time offering in 2024, the cookie was such a hit that they’re bringing it back this year by popular demand!

The cookie will be available for limited dates in August: Friday, August 15 through Thursday, August 21. You can find it at all 40+ Chip City locations for $7 per cookie (+ tax).