To welcome in Fall, Bloom Nutrition and Chip City teamed up to create the ultimate cozy-season collab available starting on October 24th- the limited-edition Crisp Apple Fritter, inspired by Bloom’s new limited-edition Sparkling Energy Drink – Crisp Apple. Bursting with orchard-inspired sweetness and a juicy apple bite, this craveworthy cookie creates the ultimate fall moment.

“We’re excited to bring the tastes of fall to life with our new Crisp Apple Cookie, inspired by Bloom’s Sparkling Energy. This limited-edition treat blends the warm, comforting flavor of apple pie with just the right touch of sweetness and spice. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season — a little crisp, a little sweet, and 100% fall.” — Peter Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO of Chip City Cookies

This collaboration will be available at Chip City locations nationwide on October 21st for National Apple Day and then on the menu from October 24th-October 31st ($7.00 per cookie). The perfect pairing of cozy indulgence and clean energy so you can treat yourself and power through your day. Enjoy the cookie, fuel your routine, and savor the season, one crisp apple bite (and sip) at a time!