This Thursday, September 5, Chip City Cookies, New York City’s fastest-growing cookie brand with 50 locations nationwide— is treating app users to a free cookie at all locations. Simply use the code BACKTOSCHOOL in the Chip City app to claim your cookie.

The giveaway will be available across Chip City’s locations in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Pennsylvania—making it the perfect way for fans in every market to celebrate back-to-school season.

Chip City Cookies rotates over 100 unique flavors throughout the year—favorites include Peanut Butter & Jelly, Everything Cookie, Oatmeal Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, S’Mores, Lemon Berry, and the famous Cannoli Cookie. Their weekly menu features a mix of classics, seasonal flavors, and dairy-free options.