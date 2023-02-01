Chip Cookies to Open 12-15 New Shops in 2023

Chip Cookies – the original gourmet cookie delivery company – is entering 2023 with plans to continue its expansion into new U.S. markets and establish exciting brand partnerships, while introducing new flavors along the way.

Chip Cookies has officially sold more than 50 territories and is gearing up to introduce the O.G. cookie to the mouths of millions of hungry cookie-lovers nationwide. Having successfully opened four locations in 2022, Chip Cookies now looks to triple that number in 2023, aiming to open 12-15 new locations, from coast to coast. The demand for the brand is hot – almost as hot as fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies – and applications for new territories are going quickly. If interested in opening a Chip Cookies franchise in a local neighborhood, now is the time to apply.

“Sean and I are beyond excited about the opportunity to take our favorite cookies to even more communities and families across the country,” says Sarah Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of Chip Cookies. “As a company that first started out in our kitchen, we are honored to be growing as quickly as we are and to be bringing so many new franchisees and customers into the Chip Cookie family.”

Chip Cookies is also celebrating recent partnerships with Kodiak Cakes, Babe Lash and Georges Niang, NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers. These partnerships bring new, limited-time cookie flavors, like the Kodiak Chip and the Circus Animal Chip, to our customers and help keep us innovating into the future.

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gooey, gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to the consumer’s door. A concept born out of late-night pregnancy cravings, Chip understands best that there is no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by ordering a box of warm cookies that can be brought directly to your door. Each box comes with four large, melt-in-your-mouth cookies chosen from the Chip Cookies menu, including: the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip cookies. Guests can experience the magic of Chip Cookies in-person at a local store, through quick and convenient local delivery, or through the brand’s nationwide shipping.

To continue providing guests with freshly baked cookies nationwide, Chip Cookies is actively seeking both single and multi-unit operators who can be hands-on, have a strong work ethic, and want to make a positive difference in the communities they reside in. Experience working in the food industry is preferred, but not required. The Chip corporate team goes above and beyond to ensure their franchisees have everything they need to efficiently run their locations and continue carrying out their mission of delivering happiness.