Chip Cookies Opens in Cottonwood Heights, Utah

Chip Cookies, the O.G. gourmet cookie delivery franchise known for its warm, gooey and freshly baked cookies, announced the opening of its newest location in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The new Chip Cookies is located at 6950 Park Centre Drive and will soft open on June 15. The store will hold its Grand Opening on June 17, with free cookies at the store from 5-10pm.

The owners of the new store, David and Alyson Sharette, are excited to bring CHIP Cookies to Fort Union. Both are longtime residents of Utah– David moved to Utah at age 15 and the duo met in high school soon after. They got married at 23 and have been taking the business world by storm ever since.

The couple are both seasoned business owners, having co-founded Guru the App in 2018, a video chatting platform that connects users with experts in any category for immediate assistance.

It was the innovative and creative concept of CHIP Cookies that attracted the Sharettes to the franchising world.

“We decided to join CHIP Cookies because we love the idea of giving back to the community. We’re hoping to form connections with local schools, organizations and sports teams,” says co-owner Aly Sharette. “We are hoping that our CHIP location is able to bring a lot of jobs to locals and students in the area.”

"Aly and David are the perfect people to spread the joy of Chip Cookies to the Fort Union area,” adds Chip Cookies Co-Founder, Sarah Wilson. “I see the same dedication and passion within them that led me to start CHIP in the first place. Aly and David will bring the best possible experience to our newest customers in Fort Union, and I can’t wait to see what they do."

Since 2016, Chip Cookies has been delivering gooey, gourmet cookies made with the freshest ingredients to the consumer’s door. A concept born out of late-night pregnancy cravings, Chip understands best that there is no better way to satisfy your sweet tooth than by ordering a box of warm cookies that can be brought directly to your door. Each box comes with four large, melt-in-your-mouth cookies chosen from the Chip Cookies menu, including: the OG chocolate chip cookie, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, and a weekly rotating flavor. Chip also offers 9-count mini options of the OG and sugar chip cookies. Guests can experience the magic of Chip Cookies in-person at a local store, through quick and convenient local delivery, or through the brand’s nationwide shipping.