Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the debut of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce that complements any Chipotle entrée. Prepared in-restaurant daily, this new take on the classic and premium chimichurri delivers tangy and bright flavor notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro. Red Chimichurri will be available across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting Tuesday, September 30. Chipotle Rewards members can try it for free on launch day.

Red Chimichurri: Drizzling Bright and Tangy Flavor Onto Every Bite

Sauces are a core factor for Gen Z’s cravings. Ninety two percent of Gen Z consumers say they would visit a restaurant just for a sauce. Building off the success of Adobo Ranch, Chipotle’s first new dip in five years that helped acquire new guests and drive incremental transactions, the brand is unlocking Red Chimichurri. Made with roasted garlic, fresh cilantro, chili peppers and citrus juice, Red Chimichurri packs irresistible flavor into every bite. Made each day, Red Chimichurri is prepared with only real ingredients and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and is served on the side to drizzle onto any entrée.

“Red Chimichurri unlocks an all-new flavor profile that is unlike any menu item we introduced before,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. “This is more than a new sauce – it’s a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavor combination.”

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary recommends three curated entrée pairings to enjoy with Red Chimichurri:

Carne Asada Burrito White rice, black beans, Carne Asada, fresh tomato salsa, guac, cheese, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Chicken Bowl White rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, cheese and Red Chimichurri

Sofritas Bowl Brown rice, pinto beans, Sofritas, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, guac, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri



Free Red Chimichurri Offer For Rewards Members

Chipotle Rewards members can try Red Chimichurri for free on Tuesday, September 30. Guests enrolled in Chipotle Rewards by 5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 29 will receive a free Red Chimichurri offer in their account on the next day.

New members will instantly get a free guac offer after enrolling. The best way to Chipotle is in the app.

Carne Asada Meets Red Chimichurri

Earlier this month, Chipotle brought back Carne Asada, the brand’s most-searched menu item and the second-most searched limited time offering among all national restaurant brands in 2024.Known for its bold flavor and loyal following, Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites. The protein is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor. Red Chimichurri pairs deliciously with Carne Asada and is an entirely new way to enjoy one of Chipotle’s most beloved limited time offerings.