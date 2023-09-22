Chipotle and DoorDash to Offer up to 20,000 Free Quesadillas

National Quesadilla Day (9/25) is coming up and cheese pulls are in order. Chipotle and DoorDash are teaming up to deliver 20,000 free Hand-Crafted Quesadillas to DashPass members on orders of $25 or more on Monday, September 25, exclusively on DoorDash.

Additionally, creator Alexis Frost will reveal the promo code on her TikTok channel at approximately 2 pm ET on September 25 alongside her new favorite quesadilla: a Carne Asada Quesadilla with fajita veggies and sides of sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and roasted chili-corn salsa.

Hand-Crafted Quesadillas: Craveable, Customizable, Cheese Pull-able

Chipotle's craveable, customizable quesadillas feature melted Monterey jack cheese, a choice of protein, optional fajita veggies, and three sides for dipping. Monterey jack cheese is grated fresh each morning in every Chipotle restaurant to achieve the perfect cheese pull. Last year, Chipotle purchased 59.9 million pounds of cheese and 100% of the dairy cows in the active milk herds of our suppliers met the No Sub-Therapeutic Antibiotics standard. Chipotle’s quesadillas are a digitally-exclusive menu item.

Alexis Frost’s New Favorite Quesadilla

Alexis Frost means business with her Chipotle quesadilla order. The TikTok creator sparked massive fanfare around Chipotle's quesadilla when she reviewed a Chipotle Steak Quesadilla with fajita veggies, dubbing it a perfect "10" for her 2.4 million followers at the time. Chipotle worked with Frost to officially add the Fajita Quesadilla to its digital menu in March 2023. The menu innovation nearly doubled Chipotle's quesadilla business at launch and resulted in two of the brand's top digital sales days.

In honor of National Quesadilla Day, Alexis is revealing her new favorite quesadilla, a Carne Asada Quesadilla with fajita veggies and sides of sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and roasted chili-corn salsa. Carne Asada features Chipotle's most tender cuts of steak marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with freshly squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor.

On September 25, Alexis’s Carne Asada Quesadilla will be featured exclusively on DoorDash for fans to easily order in just a click.

$5 off $25 Chipotle Orders on DoorDash

All DashPass members can enjoy a treat on National Quesadilla Day! After the 20,000 free quesadillas are claimed on September 25, the promo code will convert into a $5 off $25 offer for Chipotle orders on DoorDash.