Chipotle and 'Traffic Cone Sax Man' Announce Free Queso

Chipotle teamed up with TikTok’s favorite sax player, Wenzl Mcgowen aka “Traffic Cone Sax Man,” to announce the brand is offering free Queso Blanco with promo code QUESO22 from December 16 through 23. Chipotle’s TikTok featuring Traffic Cone Sax Man can be seen here: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTRVpaw2q/

Chipotle first discovered Traffic Cone Sax Man after his impromptu viral performance at a Chipotle restaurant in Providence, located at 235 Thayer Street, Providence, RI, 02906. To date, Wenzl’s original TikTok video has generated more than 40 million views, 5 million likes, and has prompted him to release a dubstep track in January 2023 inspired by his performance at Chipotle.

Traffic Cone Sax Man’s first branded partnership is a result of Chipotle’s ongoing strategy to supercharge its superfans with entertaining content endemic to each social platform. Earlier this year, Chipotle facilitated a partnership with Corn Kid less than 24 hours after he went viral.

Wenzl’s go-to Chipotle order is a burrito bowl with pinto beans, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, and guac. Veggie burrito bowls were the sixth most popular Chipotle entrée in the U.S. in 2022. The brand’s top ten entreés in the U.S. this year were:

Chicken Bowl

Steak Bowl

Chicken Burrito

Steak Burrito

Pollo Asado Bowl

Veggie Bowl

Barbacoa Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

Garlic Guajillo Steak Bowl

Sofritas Bowl