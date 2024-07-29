Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a collaboration with Wonderskin, an award-winning cosmetics brand known for its TikTok-viral lip stain that is so popular one is sold every 15 seconds, to introduce a guac-proof lip stain called ‘Lipotle.’ Created in a custom peelable green colorway, the masque will unveil a new nude-pink lip stain payoff, created exclusively for Chipotle in celebration of National Avocado Day. ‘Lipotle’ will be available on wonderskin.com and eu.wonderskin.com for fans in the U.S., U.K. and Canada starting Tuesday, July 30 at 9am PDT.

“With the popularity of mukbangs on social media, we noticed our fans are in need of a smudge-proof lip stain to enjoy their Chipotle on-the-go,” said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Chipotle. “We teamed up with Wonderskin to create the most iconic guac and foil-inspired lip stain ahead of National Avocado Day.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Chipotle for our very first brand collaboration, unveiling a limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain. This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering top-notch, sought-after products as well as building loyal and robust communities. By merging Chipotle’s bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin’s revolutionary beauty technology, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind experience and product that will captivate and delight our customers like never before,” shares Marina Kalenchyts, Brand Director of Wonderskin.

How It Works

Apply ‘Lipotle’ Lip Stain Masque like a lip gloss and let the green, foil-inspired masque set for 30 seconds for a softer color or wait 60 seconds for a bolder color.

Spray the Wonder Blading Activator onto the masque to seal in the pigments so they do not fade or smudge for up to 10 hours of mess-free burrito enjoyment.

Peel the lip masque and reveal the gorgeous nude rose color of ‘Lipotle.’

Don your perfect pout and enjoy a burrito or taco order from Chipotle.

‘Lipotle’ marks Wonderskin’s first major brand collaboration in the company’s fast-growing four-year history. Innovators in their respective industries, Wonderskin and Chipotle are linking up to give fans a fun-filled, high-performing product to celebrate National Avocado Day. Wonderskin’s commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products greatly align with Chipotle’s mission to Cultivate a Better World through craveable food that is raised responsibly.

The ‘Lipotle’ Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit retails for $29 USD (free shipping), $40 CAD (plus $5.99 shipping) and £28 (plus £3.99 shipping). Free shipping is available in the U.S. only.

Free Guac Offer On National Avocado Day

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle fans can enjoy a free topping or side of guac on Wednesday, July 31 with promo code AVO2024 on the Chipotle app, www.chipotle.com, www.chipotle.ca, and www.chipotle.co.uk. In the U.S. and Canada, guests must be enrolled in Chipotle Rewards to participate.

Chipotle’s iconic guac is made with just six real ingredients – Hass avocados, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, citrus juice, and kosher salt – and is a delicious, nourishing source of healthy fat. In restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Europe this year, the company is expected to use approximately 5.18 million cases of avocados, equivalent to 129.5 million pounds of fruit.