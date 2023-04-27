Chipotle to Award 2,000 Healthcare Workers with 'Burrito Care Packages’

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will recognize the healthcare community by awarding 2,000 healthcare workers with ‘Burrito Care Packages’ featuring 50 entrée codes for their team, equivalent to over $1 million in free food. Over the past several years, the brand has given away more than $4 million in free Chipotle to medical professionals.

Starting Thursday, healthcare workers can sign up for a chance to win a ‘Burrito Care Package’ to feed a group of 50 at chipotle.com/healthcare-heroes.

Submissions will close on the final day of Nurses Week, Friday, May 12. Chipotle will begin to reach out to the winners directly by May 19.

“Given the demands placed on the healthcare community every day, we know finding time to bond, celebrate, or even eat as a team can be challenging,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The Burrito Care Packages offer a convenient opportunity for healthcare units to come together and share a delicious meal on us.”

To support its 2023 campaign, Chipotle is featuring the American Nurses Foundation in its real change platform on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The American Nurses Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association (ANA), with the mission to transform the nation's health through the power of nursing. The Foundation supports research, education, and scholarships, which improve health, wellness, and patient care.

Through the end of Nurses Week, guests can round-up their change to the next highest dollar amount on the app or website to help provide support for nurses across the U.S.