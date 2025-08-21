Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is partnering with Zipline, the world’s largest autonomous delivery system, to fly digital orders to guests’ locations in greater Dallas. A small number of Zipline users will have access to Zipotle starting today, ahead of a broader service launch in the coming weeks.

Chipotle’s new delivery option, Zipotle, will use Zipline’s fleet of quiet, zero emissions aircraft, to make super fast, convenient deliveries that save customers’ time and keep orders dine-in fresh. Chipotle’s entire menu is eligible for Zipotle delivery.

Zipotle: How It Works

Guests in the Rowlett area can download the Zipline app on the Apple store or Android store and, if eligible, place their Chipotle order

Employees will place the order into a Zipping Point, which allows Zips to autonomously pick up the order for delivery

After flying to its destination, the aircraft will hover about 300 feet in the air, while the Zip lowers to the ground. The Zip automatically avoids obstacles and gently and precisely places the order at the guest’s address.

The Chipotle at 3109 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX will be the first to offer Zipotle deliveries. Zipotle will operate seven days a week, initially from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT, and will soon expand to 10 p.m. CT.

“Zipotle is a quick and convenient source of delivery that lets guests enjoy our real food from places that are traditionally challenging to serve, including backyards and public parks,” said Curt Garner, President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Chipotle. “Zipline’s commitment to building an efficient, environmentally friendly delivery experience is synonymous with our mission to Cultivate a Better World.”

“With Zipline, you tap a button, and minutes later food magically appears – hot, fresh, and ultra-fast,” said Keller Rinaudo Cliffton, CEO and Co-Founder of Zipline. “Starting today, families in the Dallas area can have food delivered by Zipotle and served for lunch or dinner. What once felt like science fiction is soon going to become totally normal.”

Zipline by the Numbers

Zipline designs, manufactures and operates its autonomous aircraft, pioneering the use of physical AI in commercial last mile logistics. Zipline delivery is extraordinarily quiet and barely noticeable, and food arrives restaurant-fresh – even in wind, rain, cold or Texas summer heat – thanks to its speed and built-in insulation. Initially, Zipotle will carry orders up to 5.5 pounds and will increase to 8 pounds over time.

Zipline began making autonomous deliveries of medical products to rural hospitals in Rwanda and today delivers to roughly 5,000 hospitals and health facilities around the world. Zips have safely and autonomously flown more than 100 million commercial miles, the equivalent of driving every road in the United States 24 times. To date, Zipline has completed over 1.6 million commercial deliveries using its long range and new home delivery systems; every 60 seconds someone receives a Zipline delivery.