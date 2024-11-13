Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is bringing back three of its best-selling, viral products: Cilantro Soap, the “Water” Cup Candle and Car Napkin Holder, the perfect gifts for Chipotle fans this holiday season. Starting November 14 at 9 a.m. PT, items from the “All I Want Is Chipotle” holiday collection will be available for purchase individually and bundled as a set on Chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.

For the first time ever, Chipotle is re-releasing highly coveted fan-inspired creations. The perfect gift for the “Chipotle Boys” and burrito lovers on your list, the “All I Want Is Chipotle” holiday collection features three iconic items, including:

Cilantro Soap ($10) – Originally launched in 2021, Chipotle’s Cilantro Soap is a nod to the small percentage of the population who are genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media.

"Water" Cup Candle ($28) – Chipotle's "Water" Cup Candle is a lemonade-scented candle inspired by fans who "accidentally" fill their water cups with lemonade in the restaurant. The cheeky candle sold-out in four minutes when it first launched in 2022.

Car Napkin Holder ($20) – Last holiday season, a Car Napkin Holder was created for fans who are known to stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their vehicle and the many mukbangers who swear by their car being the best place to enjoy a burrito.

"All I Want Is Chipotle" Bundle ($50) – Fans can get all three items at a discount with the "All I Want Is Chipotle" bundle.

“Over the years, we’ve seen these limited edition merch drops sell out in a matter of minutes or hours and pop up on resale websites for up to five times their retail price,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “Now we are giving our superfans a second chance to get their hands on these coveted products that they helped inspire.”

The “All I Want Is Chipotle” holiday collection drops on November 14 at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on Chipotlegoods.com. Free shipping is available on orders over $25.