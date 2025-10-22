Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced the return of Boorito, the brand’s iconic Halloween tradition. On October 31, Chipotle Rewards members who visit a Chipotle restaurant in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time and scan their Rewards member card at checkout will receive a $6 entrée offer. In honor of Boorito’s 25th anniversary, Chipotle is also bringing back its Boorito Costume Contest that will give fans a chance to score a VIP Card, worth over $500 in free Chipotle.

Throwing It Back: Chipotle’s Nostalgic Boorito Costume Contest

In a nod to the brand’s 2020 Halloween TikTok challenge, Chipotle is inviting fans to take their Halloween fits to the next level with a new Boorito Costume Contest on TikTok. From Monday, October 27 through Sunday, November 2, superfans who show off their costume for Boorito 2025 by posting a TikTok with #BooritoCostumeContest will be entered for a chance to win a VIP Card from Chipotle.

“Boorito started as a simple way to bring people together on Halloween, and over 25 years it has grown to become the biggest annual celebration of our real fans and real food,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. “Boorito has long served as a runway for our guests to show off their creative costumes, so we’re leveraging TikTok to drive additional excitement and inspiration this year.”

“Chip-or-Treat” at Chipotle for Free Sides All Month

Earlier this month, Chipotle introduced “Chip-or-Treat,” a perk giving Chipotle Rewards members scary-good offers all spooky season. With 77% of adults feeling nostalgic about trick-or-treating, Chipotle invites Rewards members to “Chip-or-Treat” to enjoy offers like free guac, chips and extra Rewards points.

How Chip-or-Treat Works:

Through Thursday, October 30, Chipotle Rewards members can “Chip-or-Treat” at Chipotle by purchasing an entrée on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or in-restaurant and scanning their Chipotle Rewards member card.

Within a few hours after a purchase, Chipotle Rewards members will receive a “Chip-or-Treat” email providing a treat tailored to their preferences, valid for five days.

Members can “Chip-or-Treat” once per week to earn up to four treats and four exclusive Rewards badges in October.

Build-Your-Own Chipotle: Now Available With Extra Protein, Plus $10 Off Offer

Chipotle recently introduced Build-Your-Own Chipotle (BYOC), a digital-exclusive family meal that brings a shareable, customizable spread of real ingredients to your home, designed to serve four to six and ready for pickup in as little as 15 minutes. It’s the perfect pre-party fuel for Halloween house hangs and dorm gatherings leading up to the holiday, letting everyone build their own burrito bowls, salads, soft tacos, and even nachos. Now, guests have the option to add an extra 8 oz of protein, the equivalent to two servings, to their BYOC order. This allows guests to choose two different proteins.

Each order includes:

One protein (24 oz): choice of chicken, steak, braised beef barbacoa, carnitas or Sofritas

One rice: choice of white rice or brown rice

One bean: choice of black beans or pinto beans

One premium side: choice of guac or Queso Blanco

Choice of three salsas/toppings: sour cream, tomatillo-red chili salsa, tomatillo-green chili salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa

Shredded romaine lettuce and cheese

Two large bags of chips

Eight soft taco tortillas

Forks, napkins and bowls for six people

For a limited time, fans can enjoy $10 off their first BYOC order with code TRYBYOC through December 31 or until 500,000 redemptions, whichever comes first.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by TikTok, any of its affiliates or personnel.