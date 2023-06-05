Chipotle Brings Back Campaign to Support LGBTQIA+ Employees and Guests

Chipotle Mexican Grill reintroduced its 'Love What Makes You Real' campaign supporting the company's LGBTQIA+ team members and guests in honor of Pride month.

Authenticity Lives Here

New research shows that over two-thirds of the LGBTQIA+ Gen Z workforce would leave their job if they could not be out at work. For more than two decades, Chipotle has celebrated Pride and championed diversity and inclusion among team members and guests. 'Authenticity Lives Here' is a core value at Chipotle so the brand is making it easy for crew to show their pride and allyship with limited-edition "Love What Makes You Real" uniform shirts. Starting today, Chipotle will give away its first-ever Pride uniform option to the first 500 Chipotle restaurant employees who send a direct message to @PeopleofChipotle on Instagram with their employee ID number, shirt size and restaurant address.

"As a company that has long embraced diversity and inclusion, we recognize the importance of creating a safe and welcoming workplace where all team members can be their authentic selves," says Chief Brand Officer and Executive Sponsor of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group Chris Brandt. "By introducing these limited-edition Pride uniforms, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and celebrating what makes each of our employees unique."

As an organization, Chipotle achieved a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, highlighting best workplaces for LGBTQIA+ equality.

Chipotle Goods: The Pride Edit

Chipotle is launching 'The Pride Edit' on Chipotle Goods featuring inclusive merch in rainbow colorways to help fans showcase their pride. For each item of 'The Pride Edit' sold, Chipotle will donate $10 to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $15,000 and maximum of $25,000. Fans can explore and shop The Pride Edit.

Chipotle Pride

Chipotle will have a major presence at the pride parade in Orange County, Calif., and march in Columbus, Ohio, where the company's two Restaurant Support Centers are located. Employees will walk alongside foil-wrapped Airstreams at Stonewall Columbus Pride on June 17 and OC Pride in Santa Ana on June 24. Fans who spot Chipotle's activation along the parade routes will have a chance to score limited-edition pride merchandise and BOGO burritos.

Round-Up for Real Change

From June 5 through June 18, guests in the U.S. can round-up their order total to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people.*** Guests in Canada can round-up their order total to support Egale Canada throughout June. Egale works to improve the lives of Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and questioning, and intersex (2SLGBTQI) people through research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy. To date, Chipotle has raised more than $15 million for underserved communities through its Round Up for Real Change platform.