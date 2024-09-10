Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday announced Smoked Brisket is back on the grill at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. Smoked Brisket has remained a top requested menu item for Chipotle to bring back among fans on social media since it was first introduced three years ago.

“We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way.”

For guests trying Smoked Brisket for the first time, Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, recommends a Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

Chipotle’s Smoked Brisket is not a standard brisket experience. Classic culinary techniques are leveraged to develop rich layers of flavor that pair perfectly with the brand’s real, fresh ingredients. Made with Responsibly Raised beef, the menu innovation is seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. The protein is hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers. Prepared in small batches throughout the day for freshness, Smoked Brisket is a whole new way for fans to experience their go-to order at Chipotle.