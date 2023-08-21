Chipotle Brings Back Trivia Game and Chance to Win BOGO Offers

Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced it is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's real ingredients, leading food standards, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, brand history, and community engagement. This year's game will give Chipotle fans the opportunity to win one of 250,000 BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offers.

How It Works

Starting today through Thursday, August 24 at 11:59pm PT , Chipotle will offer BOGOs to fans who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans will have an unlimited number of tries to get a perfect score. A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 limited edition, stainless steel $500 gift cards. Ready to test your knowledge? Visit http://www.chipotleiq.com

Chipotle IQ 4.0

Chipotle is tapping into the third most popular trivia category — food — to appeal to trivia lovers and brand fans with Chipotle IQ. The fan-favorite game is back with a fourth edition after ongoing fanfare. Last year, the 100,000 BOGO offers reserved for players who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the test were awarded in less than one hour after the game went live.

Tutor Tips From The Chipotle Team

Chipotle enlisted a former restaurant team-member-turned-creator Jordan Howlett, aka Jordan The Stallion, to help fans with Chipotle IQ's extra credit questions. As a former Chipotle employee, Jordan is the perfect Chipotle IQ tutor.

"Chipotle IQ has become a beloved game for our fans that tests their brand knowledge and rewards them with a BOGO for getting a perfect score," says Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing. "We've introduced a new set of Chipotle trivia questions that put even our biggest superfans to the test."