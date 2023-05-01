Chipotle Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $0 Delivery

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is teaching new guests how to Chipotle just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Chipotle is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $0 delivery fee offer from May 1 through May 5. The brand is helping new guests navigate its customizable menu by featuring the ‘First Timer Bowl,' a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac.

Chipotle 101: From Sofritas to Salsa

While Chipotle's makeline is iconic to superfans and regulars who can recite their favorite order from memory, some consumers have yet to discover Chipotle's customizable menu and real, fresh ingredients. The brand has taken notice of users on social media who have never tried Chipotle and are hungry to learn more. In December 2022, Chipotle posted a parody of guests visiting its restaurant for the first time, which quickly became one of the brand's top performing TikTok videos in the past six months.

To help newcomers navigate the brand's menu and inspire Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Chipotle is featuring its best-selling entrée on digital menus for a limited time. New guests can order the 'First Timer Bowl' to try the most popular combo, a Chicken Burrito Bowl with White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Cheese and Guac.

'Time To Finally Try Chipotle' on Partiful

Chipotle is also tapping into Gen Z's new favorite events platform, Partiful, to help fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo with friends who are newcomers to its real, craveable food. Fans can join the 'Time To Finally Try Chipotle' movement on Partiful for the opportunity to score BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) codes* to share with the Chipotle novices in their life.

How it works:

From May 1 through May 5, create an event on Partiful and invite friends who have never tried Chipotle. Make sure to include #ChipotlePartyPromo in the description.

Invite Chipotle to the event by direct messaging @Chipotle on Instagram with a link to the Partiful event.

Every day from May 1 through May 5, Chipotle will RSVP to the first 20 Partiful events sent to @Chipotle on Instagram via direct messages and will drop one BOGO code per RSVP'd guest (up to 25 BOGO codes per event).

"We're leveraging the Partiful platform to reward Chipotle superfans for celebrating Cinco de Mayo with those who are simply beginners with the brand," said Tressie Lieberman, Vice President of Digital Marketing & Off-Premise. "Releasing the 'First Timer Bowl' on our digital channels is a way for us to engage with our audience and show newcomers how others navigate the customizable menu."

Chipotle is the first major restaurant brand to officially partner with Partiful.