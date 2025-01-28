Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a new holiday called “Extra Sunday” as an ode to football fans’ desire to have the day after the men’s professional American football championship game off from work.

“Extra Sunday” Means Extras Aren’t Extra at Chipotle

On Monday, February 10, Chipotle Rewards members can score a free Guac and Queso Blanco offer with the purchase of any entrée, available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com with promo code “EXTRA25.” This holiday offer is the brand’s first promotion that will give Chipotle fans the chance to get both free Guac and free Queso Blanco at the same time.

“Extra Sunday” is inspired by a large swath of Americans campaigning to make the Monday following football’s highest profile event a national holiday. In 2024, an estimated 16.1 million U.S. employees planned to miss work the day following football’s championship game, taking it upon themselves to create an unofficial holiday.

In-Game Activation: Celebrating All Things Extra

Chipotle is also bringing extra spice to game day with a special activation that will reward up to 50,000 free entrees to fans watching the championship game.

How It Works

1. When something “extra” happens during the 2025 professional American football championship game, Chipotle will drop a text-to-claim code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on X and a story from @Chipotle on Instagram.

Examples of “extra” events include:

The team on offense converts on a fourth down play.

The team on offense successfully kicks an extra point.

The team on offense scores a two point conversion.

Any other event that takes place during the game which Chipotle determines is an “extra” event.

2. The first fans to text the designated code to 888-222 will receive a free entrée code3 from Chipotle, up to the maximum number in each post. The brand will give away up to 50,000 entrees during the game. Ordinary text and data rates will apply.

“Football’s most watched game is the perfect stage for over-the-top moments, and we’re here to make it even more extra with free Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. “We’re giving fans something to celebrate when the game is over – free Guac and Queso Blanco – on ‘Extra Sunday.'”

Real Food for Real Football Fans

Chipotle established its Real Food for Real Athletes platform to help athletes across all levels perform their best with proper nutrition through real ingredients. For years, Chipotle has fueled collegiate and professional football players throughout the season, and “Extra Sunday” is here to fuel the fans. The brand aims to bring together fans from opposing teams with the universal appeal of free Chipotle.

This promotion is not affiliated with or authorized, endorsed, or sponsored by the National Football League, any of its affiliates or any NFL team or personnel, or by X or Instagram.