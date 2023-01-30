Chipotle Creates Jewelry Collection in Honor of Valentine's Day

True love is knowing your partner’s Chipotle order. It has even been reported by a popular dating app that people using the word “Chipotle” in their profile were 2.4 times more likely to have a conversation with a potential match. To help Chipotle lovebirds celebrate Valentine’s Day, Chipotle partnered with Bing Bang NYC to create a limited-edition collection of minimal, modern, and expressive jewelry dropping exclusively on www.chipotlegoods.com starting February 2 at 9:30am PT while supplies last.

“We teamed up with Bing Bang NYC to create fun, fresh jewelry that fuels Gen Z’s passion for authentic self-expression,” says Shelley Sheppard, Chipotle’s Creative Director. “The EXTRA collection is handcrafted in the U.S. for our purpose-driven superfans who aren’t afraid to be a little bit extra.”

Chipotle partnered with Bing Bang NYC, an entirely women owned and operated jewelry studio, to create an iconic collection for its “extra” fans. The EXTRA collection features the Bing Bang / Chipotle EXTRA Studs ($80), a set of dainty studs that can be mixed and matched for the perfect ear party, and the Bing Bang / Chipotle EXTRA Necklace ($135). Each piece is entirely handmade from sterling silver in the U.S. Like Chipotle, Bing Bang NYC handcrafts its product with authenticity at its core.

“At Bing Bang, we've long been known for our nameplates and playful use of words across all of our jewelry collections, so the opportunity to collaborate with Chipotle on the EXTRA capsule was a super special aligning of the stars,” says Anna Sheffield, Founder of Bing Bang NYC. “We love spreading the love, and the give back component with all of the products was really important to us, and shows our mutual interest in bringing happy-making goodies to the wider community with a little bit of charm and a lot of heart.”

All proceeds from the EXTRA collection will be donated to charity.