Chipotle Customers in Colorado Get BOGO Deal after Avalanche’s Victory Parade

On Thursday, Chipotle will celebrate the Colorado Avalanche’s championship win with a BOGO offer for fans following the team’s victory parade.

From 4pm – 10pm MDT, in-restaurant guests at Chipotle locations in Colorado can get a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) on entrees when they wear a Colorado Avalanche jersey. Chipotle’s first restaurant, which opened in 1993, is still located at 1644 E Evans Ave in Denver.

During the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round playoff series, Chipotle broke the ice with the league’s first mixed-reality spot in partnership with The Famous Group. A Chipotle-branded Zamboni brought out a giant burrito bowl and fork to center ice with the messaging “Real Food for Real Athletes” during intermission.