Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is turning up the heat this summer with the debut of its new Adobo Ranch, a smoky, spicy twist on America’s beloved dipping sauce. Made fresh in Chipotle restaurants, Adobo Ranch features adobo pepper, sour cream and a unique blend of herbs and spices, bringing a craveable kick to the brand’s signature burritos, bowls, salads, tacos and quesadillas. Adobo Ranch will be available at Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 17 and Chipotle Rewards members can try it for free on launch day.¹

Fans can join Chipotle Rewards by visiting: chipotle.com/rewards in the U.S. and chipotle.ca/rewards in Canada.

Adobo Ranch: A New Way To Chipotle

Ranch dips and dressings have surged in popularity, surpassing ketchup as American’s favorite condiment in 2024.2 Adobo Ranch, the brand’s unique take on ranch, features only real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

“Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad,” said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer. “Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor.”

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, recommends dipping a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla in Adobo Ranch or dipping salt and lime seasoned tortilla chips in Adobo Ranch before scooping into a burrito bowl for the perfect bite.

Free Adobo Ranch For Chipotle Rewards Members

Chipotle Rewards members can try Adobo Ranch for free on Tuesday, June 17. Guests have one week to enroll in Chipotle Rewards by 11 p.m. local time on Monday, June 16 to receive a free Adobo Ranch offer in their account on Tuesday, June 17.¹

New Chipotle Rewards members will also receive a free guac offer instantly upon enrollment.3 The best way to Chipotle is in the app. Track points, redeem rewards and score free Chipotle. Download in the App Store or on Google Play.

1 – Eligible Chipotle Rewards members receive one free side of Adobo Ranch with the purchase of at least one regular-priced entrée. Use of reward dropped in Rewards member’s account required. Reward is one-time use only and is valid only on June 17, 2025. Valid only at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada, for orders placed in-restaurant or via the Chipotle mobile app or website. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Not valid on catering, Burritos by the Box, kids meals, or orders on third party delivery platforms. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Source: Wall Street Journal: ‘How Much More Ranch Can America Take? Hidden Valley Seeks Total Domination’

3 – $5 minimum purchase required. Expires 7 days after receipt. Full terms: chipotle.com/free-guac