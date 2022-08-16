Chipotle to Drop Lemonade-Scented Soy Candle on August 18

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is introducing a limited-edition lemonade-scented soy candle designed to look like a Chipotle water cup. Starting August 18 at 9am PT, the “Water” Cup Candle will be available for purchase on the Chipotle Goods online store while supplies last.

Each purchase will include a unique promo code redeemable for a free lemonade at Chipotle. The brand is launching the “Water” Cup Candle in honor of National Lemonade Day on August 20.

Some Chipotle fans have been known to “accidentally” fill their complimentary water cups with lemonade at the restaurant’s beverage station. In response to many fan social posts on the topic, Chipotle has acknowledged these “accidents” in a series of tweets over the years (examples here, here, and here) and even manifested the candle in a post from December of 2019.

"Social is the premier destination for us to listen to and engage with our superfans,” says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle.”

This is not the first time Chipotle has turned an online conversation into a real product. In December 2021, Chipotle launched its Cilantro Soap, which nodded to a small percentage of the population who are genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media.

Chipotle also teamed up with Roy Murray, aka the "Chipotle Is My Life" Kid, for a limited edition apparel drop as part of the Chipotle Goods collection in February 2021. Roy became an internet sensation in 2014 when he famously exclaimed "OMG, I love Chipotle. Chipotle is My Life!" on camera.