Chipotle, Farmlink Project Donating 100,000 Pounds of Produce for Hurricane Relief

Hurricane Ian had devastating effects on the Florida community with many residents in need of continued support to help rebuild their lives. Chipotle wants to offer assistance to those in need and over the past week developed a series of initiatives to best support including partnerships with The Farmlink Project, the American Red Cross and a donation to the Farm Aid Family Disaster Fund.

Chipotle announced it is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to donate more than 100,000 lbs of produce—including avocados, mangos, limes, peppers, and onions—to food banks in Fort Myers, one of the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.

The Farmlink Project is a nonprofit grassroots movement founded by college students that connects farms with food banks to feed those in need. Chipotle has engaged its supplier network to help donate excess crops to food banks in Florida through The Farmlink Project. Since its first partnership in 2020, Chipotle and The Farmlink Project have donated 15,900,000 pounds of food to communities in need across the U.S.

Additional initiatives from Chipotle include:

A donation of $50,000 to the Farm Aid Family Farm Disaster Fund, which supports farmers and ranchers in the wake of natural disasters. Farm Aid helps family farmers navigate and recover from disasters with emergency funding, legal and financial resources, advocacy, disaster recovery workshops, and more. Chipotle’s donation will go to Florida farmers who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

A partnership with the American Red Cross now through October 11 to provide relief to the communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. The restaurant is featuring the American Red Cross in its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Digital guests can round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount to support Hurricane Ian relief.