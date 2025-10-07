Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the launch of the “Chipotle Challenger Bundle,” available now in Riot Games’ 2XKO, a new, free-to-play 2v2 fighting video game. Players can unlock the exclusive in-game bundle by placing a digital order on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com and using the promo code “LETSDUO” at checkout.

Chipotle Serves Up Exclusive Digital Gear to 2XKO Gamers

The “Chipotle Challenger Bundle” features Chipotle-inspired digital items for players’ in-game avatars, allowing them to stand out in lobbies and showcase their personal style. The bundle includes exclusive Chipotle-branded gear such as a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers, hat, sling backpack and a sticker. Players will also receive a digital “Bur-Rito Pls” sticker—inspired by the popular “Rito Pls” meme used within the Riot Games community— to express themselves during lobby interactions.

For more information on the “Chipotle Challenger Bundle,” fans can visit chipotle.com/2XKO.

“Over the years, through our continued support of the FGC, we’ve fueled gamers by increasing their access to Chipotle’s real ingredients and partnering with storied titles in meaningful ways,” said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. “The ‘Chipotle Challenger Bundle’ integrates our brand and our food seamlessly into 2XKO, the next great fighting game title, so we can continue to unlock exclusive experiences for the FGC.”

“2XKO is all about giving players fun and creative ways to express themselves, both in and out of the game,” said Mia Putrino, Head of 2XKO Publishing. “With the Chipotle Challenger Bundle, we’re excited to add fresh, stylish options that let players show off their personality while staying connected to the communities they play in.”

Chipotle’s Partnership with 2XKO

Chipotle’s partnership with Riot Games’ 2XKO was first announced before Evo Las Vegas 2025, where Chipotle and Riot Games kicked off their alliance with hourly tournaments on custom-designed Chipotle x 2XKO arcade cabinets in the Chipotle Community Lounge, a live question and answer session with the dev team and premium giveaways.

Chipotle and Riot Games will announce more 2XKO exclusives in 2026.