Chipotle Gets Nostalgic with '1993 Collection' of 90s-Inspired Fashion

Chipotle on Wednesday announced the launch of its 1993 Collection, a line of Chipotle Goods items inspired by ‘90s fashion, paying homage to the revolutionary restaurant’s founding in 1993.

The 1993 collection features an anorak, rugby polo, socks, dad hat, and slides that don Chipotle’s original logo and coloring, which are still proudly displayed outside the original Chipotle restaurant on 1644 E Evans Ave in Denver. Fans can shop for the new looks now at the following links:

1993 Anorak

1993 Rugby Polo

1993 Denim Dad Hat

1993 Slides

1993 Sock Set – 3 Pack

Nearly 30 years ago, Chipotle started a movement to Cultivate a Better World through its commitment to sourcing and serving real food. The new collection helps bring Chipotle’s origin story to life and taps into Gen-Z’s growing attraction to nostalgia.

All profits from the 1993 collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable. Chipotle Goods is focused on size inclusivity and gender-neutral pieces. Unisex sizing is also available on most products.

“For nearly three decades, Chipotle has led a food revolution that’s changed the entire trajectory of the restaurant industry,” says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Now for the first time, we’re offering items in our Chipotle Goods collection that pay homage to our first restaurant where it all began.”