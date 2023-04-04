Chipotle to Give Away 10,000 Free Burritos

One of the top questions Chipotle’s social media team receives on National Burrito Day is, “Can I get a free burrito?” And this year, Chipotle is giving fans exactly what they’ve been asking for: free burritos. On April 6, @ChipotleTweets will surprise and delight burrito-loving fans by dropping codes throughout the day that followers can text to 888-222 for a chance to score one of 10K free burritos.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer on Farm to Foil Favorites

Chipotle is rolling burritos right to fans’ doors on National Burrito Day with a $0 delivery fee offer with promo code “DELIVER” on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on April 6.

The Burrito Collection

Fans looking to take their love for burritos to the next level can check out the curated Burrito Collection on ChipotleGoods.com.

One hundred percent of profits from Chipotle Goods goes to supporting organizations that are making apparel and farming more sustainable.

Kick-Off National Burrito Day Early With 20,000 Free Chipotle Burritos On Grubhub Starting April 5

Inspired by burritos as Grubuhb’s most ordered dish in 2022, Chipotle partnered with Grubhub to give fans an early chance to celebrate the holiday by giving away 20,000 free Chipotle burritos starting April 5th, while supplies last. With orders $20+, diners can claim their free burrito through Grubhub in celebration of National Burrito Day. No promo code is needed, as the offer will be automatically applied at check-out for eligible Chipotle orders on the Grubhub platform, up to one redemption per diner.

Offer Details: