Chipotle To Give Away 5,000 Entrées for Every U.S. Goal Scored in World Cup

Chipotle Mexican Grill, an official partner of U.S. Soccer, announced today it will roll out a series of programs supporting the U.S. Men's National Team while they compete on soccer's biggest stage.

Real Food For Real Athletes

Christian Pulisic of the U.S. Men's National Team has been a longtime fan of Chipotle's real food. When he played professionally in Dortmund, Germany, Christian would drive three hours to visit the nearest Chipotle restaurant in Frankfurt for a taste of home. Rising star Weston McKennie's first meal when he returns home from Italy is always Chipotle and he regularly meets up with USMNT teammates at a Chipotle restaurant when they're in the U.S. together.

Both athletes will be featured in Chipotle's "Constant Ingredient" series that will showcase their highlights, setbacks, and comebacks and how Chipotle's real food has been fueling them throughout their careers. Christian and Weston's "Constant Ingredient" content will air as Chipotle's first national television ads during soccer's biggest international tournament.

Christian Pulisic "Constant Ingredient": https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9KfhBoPiw/

Weston McKennie "Constant Ingredient": https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9NAAYjnZc/

Bowls For Goals

As part of its support of U.S. Soccer, Chipotle will drop 5,000 free entrée codes every time the U.S. Men's National Team scores a goal during its upcoming international tournament. The brand will give away up to $1 million of free Chipotle through the program.

After every USMNT goal, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed via a collaborative tweet between Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) and U.S. Men's National Team (@USMNT). The first 5,000 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a code that can be used for a free entrée*.

Fans will also be able to experience Christian and Weston's go-to training meals while watching the USMNT this fall. The Christian Pulisic Bowl and Weston McKennie Bowl will be available in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

Christian Pulisic Bowl Chicken, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, and Guac



Weston McKennie Bowl Double Chicken, White Rice, Extra Tomatillo-Red Salsa, Extra Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce, and Guac



American Outlaws Content Series

Over the next few weeks, Chipotle will collaborate on exclusive content with Brian Hexsel, current Chipotle Field Leader and organizer of the American Outlaws, a non-profit group dedicated to supporting U.S. soccer teams. Brian and Chipotle will deliver an on-the-ground, behind-the-scenes video series from the tournament, including an exclusive interview with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, conversations with fans who are attending the tournament, a chat with the leader of the English fan club, and gameday footage. Content will be featured on the American Outlaws social channels (@americanoutlaws and @americanoutlaws).

"Chipotle's real food fuels elite athletes and it has been a constant ingredient in the lives of many USMNT players," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "We're proud to support the new generation of U.S. Soccer stars as they compete overseas against the world's best."

$0 Delivery Fee For The Beautiful Game

Chipotle will offer guests a $0 delivery fee on match days for the U.S. Men's National Team during group play. Fans can get a $0 delivery fee with code USMNT22 on November 21, November 25, and November 29.