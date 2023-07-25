Chipotle to Give Away Concert Tickets in Honor of National Avocado Day

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is turning up the volume for National Avocado Day on July 31 by giving fans a chance to win tickets to the most hyped concerts of the summer. Live music is reported as the top leisure category global consumers expect to spend more on this summer and Chipotle, in partnership with Avocados from Peru, wants to make it easier for fans to experience their favorite concerts.

How To Get In The Pit

On July 31 , from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET , Chipotle will drop text-to-win codes via posts from @chipotle on Threads every hour at the top of the hour. The 1,000th fan to text the designated code to 888222 every hour will receive a pair of tickets to a concert or music festival of their choice for a total of 13 winners and their plus-ones.

Threads, the new social media platform from Instagram, has become one of the fastest growing apps ever, and in just three weeks since launching, Chipotle has nearly 100,000 followers and is the first major restaurant brand to host a sweepstakes on the platform.

Guac Takes Center Stage

Chipotle's fan-favorite guac is hand-mashed each morning with six real, fresh ingredients: ripe Hass avocados, citrus juice, hand-chopped cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and kosher salt. Chipotle Rewards members can get free guac on the side or on top of any entrée purchase on National Avocado Day, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code "AVO2023" at checkout on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca.

"National Avocado Day, one of our most popular 'Chipotdays,' has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31," says Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "We're excited to continue the tradition this year by offering free concerts and fresh, hand-mashed guac to our fans."

"We are pleased to partner with Chipotle on National Avocado Day to provide its fans with amazing prizes, most notably, its classic guacamole made with Avocados from Peru," says Xavier Equihua, President and CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission.

Avocado Merch

In 2020, the brand debuted an industry-leading open-looped line of Chipotle apparel dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants.