Chipotle to Giveaway $200K in Crypto Currency

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it is launching a new interactive game called "Buy The Dip" that will give away more than $200,000 in free crypto as well as promo codes for 1-cent guac and 1-cent Queso Blanco through July 31, National Avocado Day.

Starting at 10am PT today, fans can access the "Buy The Dip" game by visiting: www.chipotlebuythedip.xyz. The game will be open from 10am PT to 6pm PT each day through Sunday, July 31.

Crypto at Chipotle

Chipotle now accepts digital currency, including cryptocurrency, nationwide through a partnership with Flexa, the global leader in pure-digital payments. Guests can use 98 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and Dogecoin, to pay for their real food at Chipotle with a Flexa-enabled app. Chipotle first immersed itself in the crypto space in April of 2021 when it became the first U.S. restaurant brand to launch a cryptocurrency giveaway through its "Burritos or Bitcoin" promotion, which dished out $100,000 in Bitcoin to celebrate National Burrito Day.

"We want to build the next generation of Chipotle fandom by connecting with the Web3 community," says Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to bring positivity to the crypto conversation by empowering fans to 'Buy The Dip.'"

"Buy The Dip" - How to Play

After entering the game's site, players will click "Play Buy The Dip" and be prompted to sign into their Chipotle Rewards account or create a Chipotle Rewards account. Players will then reach a "How To Play" screen that provides instructions for the "Buy The Dip" game. They can begin the game by clicking "Play Now." Players will hit "START" to make the crypto line chart move. Players will then click "BUY THE DIP" for a chance to win free crypto, 1-cent guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco. If players win a prize, they will have 15 seconds to "CLAIM" it or "SWAP" it for a chance at a different prize. If players don't win a prize, they can click "TRY AGAIN" for another chance. All players will have three chances to win every day from July 25 through July 31.

Payout Breakdown

Starting today through Saturday, July 30 from 10am - 6pm PT, Chipotle will give away the following:

$10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Five fans get $2,000 per day



$5,000 in Ethereum (ETH) per day Five fans get $1,000 each per day



$1,250 in Solana (SOL) per day Five fans get $250 each per day



$3,000 in Avalanche (AVAX) per day 20 fans get $150 each per day



$3,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) per day 20 fans get $150 each per day



On Sunday, July 31, National Avocado Day, from 10am - 6pm PT, the brand will offer the following prizes. In total, more than 500 players will win crypto from July 25 through July 31.

$35,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Five fans get $5,000 each and one fan gets $10,000



$5,000 in Ethereum (ETH) Five fans get $1,000 each



$12,500 in Solana (SOL) 25 fans get $500 each



$11,250 in Avalanche (AVAX) 75 fans get $150 each

